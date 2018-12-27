The Federal Chancellor’s New Year‘s address

Overcoming challenges together

How to deal with climate change, order and manage migration, and fight international terrorism – these are questions Germany feels compelled to solve, said Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel in her New Year‘s address. With a politically challenging year drawing to a close, she stressed, "We will only master the challenges of our time if we hold together and if we work with others across boundaries and borders." Values such as openness, tolerance and respect had made Germany strong. "Good new things can arise when we believe in our values and implement our ideas vigorously."