Home Page
Issues
Chancellor
Federal Government
News
Service
Follow us
© 2019 Press and Information Office of the Federal Government
Follow us

Home Page

AudioVideo 06:21
Overcoming challenges together
The Federal Chancellor’s New Year‘s address

Overcoming challenges together

How to deal with climate change, order and manage migration, and fight international terrorism – these are questions Germany feels compelled to solve, said Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel in her New Year‘s address. With a politically challenging year drawing to a close, she stressed, "We will only master the challenges of our time if we hold together and if we work with others across boundaries and borders." Values such as openness, tolerance and respect had made Germany strong. "Good new things can arise when we believe in our values and implement our ideas vigorously."

The chamber where the United Nations Security Council meets in New York
United Nations

Germany takes up a seat on the United Nations Security Council

On 1 January 2019 Germany will begin a two-year membership of the United Nations Security Council for the sixth time. As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, Germany will take on a wide spectrum of duties: disarmament, crisis transformation, crisis prevention, human rights, as well as climate, security and health policy, to give but a few of the most important examples.
Number of the day

562.000

On an annual average in 2018, there were roughly 44.8 million persons in employment whose place of employment was in Germany.
Romanian and EU flags hang side by side in Brussels.
Europe

Romania takes over Presidency of the Council of the European Union

Two helicopter mechanics work with a laptop.
Cabinet adopts new legislation on skilled worker immigration

More skilled workers for Germany

Over the heads of the audience is a platform with several people, and the UN and Polish flags. Behind them a large sign reads "COP24 Katowice - United Nations Climate Change Conference - Poland 2018"
24th International Climate Change Conference in the Polish city of Katowice

Concrete steps agreed

Chancellor Angela Merkel at the press conference
European Council

Freedom for the EU and for the UK to develop

more News
Chancellor Angela Merkel with Super Mario during a tour of the Federal Chancellery
Photo series

2018 in review

Migration and refugees

Refugee camp in Libya
UN's Global Compact on Refugees

Pooling forces to better protect the defenceless

Asylum-seekers wait at an office to apply for papers.
Global Compact for Migration

Global solutions to steer migration

Logo United Nations

A Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration 

more

show more
A row of EU flags

Europe

The Global Goals_Logo_and_Icons.

Sustainability